Award-Winning ‘American in Paris’ Coming To Gertrude C. Ford Center

By Madalyn Dudley

IMC student

The award-winning Broadway show American in Paris will continue its national tour on April 26 at the University of Mississippi’s Gertrude Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance vary in price based on seat selection and student status. Student tickets range from $20 to $67. General public tickets range from $45 to $65. Discounts are available for UM faculty, staff and retirees.

As of April 19, tickets were still available in the orchestra, parterre, mezzanine and balcony.

The winner of four Tony awards, American in Paris is based on the book by the same title authored by Craig Lucas. It provides insight into the optimistic postwar society filled with soldiers returning home looking for love.

According to the Ford Center website, the musical is romantic, adventurous and inspiring as it follows a young WWII veteran, Jerry Mulligan, on his quest for a new life in Paris.

The production is filled with music from legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, featuring the classics “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

For more information on American in Paris, visit https://fordcenter.org/event/an-american-in-paris-national-tour/.