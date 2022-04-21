Spring Finale Set as Ole Miss Football Hosts Grove Bowl

An exciting weekend in Oxford is ahead as the Ole Miss football team caps off its spring practices with the 2022 Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, on April 23, with kick slated for noon CT.

The nation’s top transfer portal class has settled in on the practice fields over the past month, and Lane Kiffin’s squad will welcome Rebel fans to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the spring season’s grand finale.



Admission is free for the annual intrasquad scrimmage, which will be streamed live on SEC Network+ (on the ESPN app) with Tom Hart and Matt Stinchcomb on the call from down on the sidelines at the Vaught.



The Ole Miss Radio Network will broadcast the game across its full affiliate list. The radio broadcast team features David Kellum, Harry Harrison, Richard Cross and Brett Norsworthy on the call.

Fan Information

Free parking will be available west of the stadium throughout the day, including the Pavilion garage, the coliseum lot and portions of the track lot. Reserved baseball lots, which are east of the stadium, will be reserved for fans with baseball parking passes.

For complete fan information, visit http://olemissgameday.com/springfootball/grove-bowl/.

Big Weekend in Oxford

Also part of the weekend will be an Ole Miss baseball home series against Mississippi State. The Rebels and Bulldogs begin the three-game set with a Thursday night matchup at 6 p.m., followed by Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m.



In addition, Oxford will play host to the 25th annual Double Decker Arts Festival April 22-23. After a two-year absence due the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford’s featured festival will be making a comeback to the historic square. The full 2022 music lineup will be announced Thursday morning.



GROVE BOWL WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 21 – Baseball vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 22 – Double Decker Arts Festival

Friday, April 22 – Baseball vs. Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 – Double Decker Arts Festival

Saturday, April 23 – Grove Bowl (presented by Mississippi HomeCare), Noon

Saturday, April 23 – Baseball vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.



Mississippi HomeCare, Baptist HomeCare and Deaconess HomeCare are part of the LHC Group family of home health providers. LHC Group is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence.

