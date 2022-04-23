Ole Miss Football Announces Spring Awards

As part of the annual Grove Bowl festivities, Ole Miss handed out its annual spring football awards Saturday.



The winners of the seven spring awards will be recognized during the Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare. The spring game is set for today at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for noon CT and will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Attendance is free to the public.



The 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award will be presented during fall camp, and that timing will continue moving forward to permit the coaching staff more time to determine the most deserving winner. The award is presented annually to an upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.



The Eli Manning Award – Kentrel Bullock , RB

Presented to the most improved offensive football player based on spring practice performance in the area of spirit, leadership, hustle, determination and dependability.



The Jeff Hamm Memorial Award – Ashanti Cistrunk , LB

Presented to the most improved defensive football player based on spring practice performance in the areas of spirit, leadership, hustle, determination and dependability.



The J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award – Nick Broeker , OL

This award is presented annually to the senior lineman who, in the opinion of his coaches, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to his team and to Ole Miss.



Park Stevens Memorial Scholarship – Danny Lockhart II , LB and Rayf Vinson , WR

This award is presented annually to the top walk-on of the spring.



The John Howard Vaught Award of Excellence – Mark Robinson , LB

Presented to a graduating senior athlete with the qualifications are dedication, scholastic ability, morale and performance.



Birmingham Alumni Club’s annual Leadership Award – Chance Campbell , LB

This award is a portrait awarded in recognition of a graduating senior football player for his leadership qualities both on and off the field.



Clower-Walters Scholarship – Ben Brown , OL

Established in 1974 by Jerry Clower to honor Carl Walters, a veteran Mississippi sportswriter. A plaque will be awarded to an outstanding graduating senior Ole Miss football player as selected by the coaching staff.

National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Awards

Eli Acker , Kentrel Bullock , Cedric Johnson , DeSanto Rollins , Caleb Warren , Luke Altmyer , Jayden Williams , Hudson Wolfe

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports