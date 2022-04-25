Ole Miss Receives Commit from Marcel Reed

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin and staff picked up four-star quarterback Marcel Reed on Monday.

Reed made his decision official on Twitter.

Reed is a 6-foot-1, multi-sport athlete at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Reed will be coming to Oxford as part of the 2023 class.

Reed is a four-star prospect according 247Sports. He chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Arkansas Baylor, Cincinnati and others.

In his junior season at MBA, Reed threw for 1513 yards in 13 games along with 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions. On the ground, he picked up 593 yards with his legs and an additional 12 touchdowns according to Maxpreeps.com.