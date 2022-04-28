Cedar Oaks Guild to Hold Yard Sale Saturday to Benefit Historic Home

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

If you love going to yard sales, the Cedar Oaks Guild is holding a mega sale Saturday featuring items from more than 25 of its members.

The sale will be held, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Cedar Oaks Mansion on Murray Street in Oxford.

Rummage through items supplied by the members of the Guild that include clothing, household items, bedding, electronics, books, toys, luggage, small appliances, home décor, fabrics and yarn, and more.

The event is a fundraiser with proceeds going to repair and reupholster some of the antique furniture in the Cedar Oaks Mansion.

Cedar Oaks Mansion. Photo via Visit Oxford

“In the past, we have participated with the Indoor Yard Sale at the Conference Center in January, but this year we canceled because of high Covid numbers,” said Keri Dibrell, vice president of the Cedar Oaks Guild.

Built in 1859 by Willian Turner, Cedar Oaks is a Greek revival structure that survived a tumultuous past. Molly Turner Orr gathered a fire brigade to save the home in 1864, set aflame by occupying Union troops. Nearly a century later Cedar Oaks was moved 2.2 miles from its original location on North Lamar Boulevard to Murray Street to survive business development.

The home is available by reservation for civic clubs, teas, receptions, weddings and tours.