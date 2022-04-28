Ole Miss Prepares to take the Diamond Against No. 4 Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss baseball steps back into SEC play this weekend as they take on No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. The first pitch of the series is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12 SEC) is coming off of a 5-2 win over Mississippi State Tuesday night at Trustmark Park, regaining control of the Governor’s Cup for the first time since 2015 and drawing the series to a slim 20-19 MSU lead. The win gave the Rebels a season split against the Bulldogs.

The Rebels captain Tim Elko is carrying a .366 batting average into conference play. He ranks sixth in the SEC. The slugger has driven in 24 runs in league games, the second most in the SEC. Elko has hammered nine home runs in SEC games, one behind the conference leader, teammate Jacob Gonzalez.

Arkansas comes into the weekend with a 32-9 overall record and 12-6 mark in the SEC. The Razorbacks dropped their series to Texas A&M last weekend. The Aggies took the first and third game over Arkansas.

Arkansas is led at plate by Michael Turner with a .329 batting average. His teammate Brady Slavens leads the Hogs in home runs with 10.

The probable pitching matchup will have Dylan DeLucia (Friday), Southpaw Hunter Elliott (Saturday) and Derek Diamond (Sunday) for the Rebels. Last weekend, DeLucia was superb in Thursday’s win over Mississippi State, delivering the Rebels’ first nine-inning complete game since Doug Nikhazy’s against MSU in 2021 and just the second since 2015. DeLucia struck out eight batters in the game, a career high.

Arkansas will have RHP Connor Noland (Friday), LHP Hagen Smith (Saturday) and RHP Jaxon Wiggins (Sunday).

Game times for this series are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+), Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) and Sunday at noon (ESPN).