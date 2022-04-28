The End of All Music, Wonderbird Spirits to Present Concert Featuring Superwolves

By Haley Cote

IMC Student

hmcote@go.olemiss.edu

The End of All Music will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a MusiCares benefit concert on Sunday, May 1, at the Wonderbird Spirits gin distillery in Taylor.

The concert will feature Drag City Records recording artists Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney as Superwolves with Emmett Kelly. Their openers will be Oxford sound artist Dionisaf, who will provide an ambient soundscape starting at 3 p.m., and Nashville legend David “Fergie” Ferguson, who will begin around 4 p.m.

This event will be held outside. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, carpool or Uber to the event, keep pets on leashes and refrain from bringing coolers.

Tickets are $25 and will be $30 at the door. Anyone under the age of 12 does not need a ticket.

All proceeds will go toward MusiCares, an organization that provides critical health and welfare services to the music community.

“It’s super special to see such a welcoming event benefiting such a good cause on a Sunday afternoon in Oxford,” says David Swider, the owner of End of All Music. “We hope folks come out, have a drink or two and have a good time.”

With the gates opening at 2 p.m., guests are encouraged to come early for food and drink and enjoy the venue. Wonderbird will be selling a special Superwolves cocktail with full bar service inside.

“Wonderbird Spirits sits on about 20 acres of rolling, Mississippi hills and beautiful green pastures that really give it a special pastoral setting,” says Rob Forster, co-owner of Wonderbird Spirits.

Also at the event will be food vendors as well as Grapefruit from Water Valley to sell hand-dyed clothes and goods.

For more information, visit https://www.theendofallmusic.com/.