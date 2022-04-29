Ole Miss Duo Drafted on Day Two of 2022 NFL Draft  

Two Rebels heard their names called during the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday evening in Las Vegas.



Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams was selected in the second round (56th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys, while the Carolina Panthers took Matt Corral in the third round (94th overall).



Williams took home All-America honors from multiple publications following a 2021 season in which he tied the school record with 10.5 sacks.



His 57 total tackles were the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams led the Rebels in both tackles for loss (14.0) and forced fumbles (4).



The Montgomery, Alabama, native finished his career ranked fourth in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 20.5 career sacks. He also finished ranked fifth all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 33.5.



Williams anchored an Ole Miss defense that ranked as the fourth most-improved defense in the FBS, allowing 13.6 less points this season compared to 2020.



Corral, who earned third team All-America honors from Phil Steele following his junior campaign, threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns.



The Ventura, California, native also had 614 yards on the ground with 11 TDs. The 11 rushing TDs were the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He finished ranked 15th in the FBS in total offense (304.8).



Corral was just the third Ole Miss QB in program history to tally 20 passing TDs in back-to-back seasons.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports