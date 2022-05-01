Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss dropped Sunday’s hard fought game at Arkansas by the score of 4-3.



Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14 SEC) and Arkansas battled back and forth in the contest.



Ole Miss got on the board first after Tim Elko delivered an RBI base knock that scored Justin Bench.



Derek Diamond kept the Arkansas batters off the score board through the first two innings.



Arkansas took the lead in the third inning on a two-run home run.



The Rebels quickly answered with two runs of their own after back-to-back walks to Elko and Kevin Graham. Kemp Alderman drove them both in as he singled to right field.



In the fifth, the Razorbacks hit a two run home run to regain the lead.



Diamond worked 4.2 innings surrendered four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk.



Ole Miss turned to senior John Gaddis out of the bullpen. In two innings he held the Razorbacks scoreless has allowed two hits and a walk.



The Rebels closer Brandon Johnson came in out of the pen in the eighth.



Ole Miss had the bases loaded in the ninth with Elko at the plate and the tying run at third base then flew out to center.



Ole Miss returns to action on Friday as they play host to the Missouri Tigers for a weekend series.

