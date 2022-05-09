Ole Miss’ Elliott Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss southpaw Hunter Elliott was named as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office on Monday after his performance against Missouri.

Elliott kept the Tigers offense at bay on Saturday to pick up the first SEC victory of his career as part of Ole Miss sweeping its first conference series of the season.

The Tupelo, Mississippi, native worked a career-high seven innings allowing a run wile striking out nine Mizzou sluggers.

Elliott is the first Rebel to receive a weekly award from the SEC office this season and has posted back-to-back quality starts, both in league play, after delivering six innings with three runs allowed at No. 4 Arkansas.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Wednesday to face the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.