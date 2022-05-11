Ole Miss Takes on Southern Miss on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball opens a five-game road stand on Wednesday, traveling to Hattiesburg to take on No. 11 Southern Miss. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ole Miss (27-19, 10-14 SEC) comes into the game after sweeping Missouri over the weekend. This was the Rebels’ first sweep of an SEC opponent this season and just the second three-game sweep of the year.

Against the Tigers, southpaw Hunter Elliott earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors for his performance in Saturday’s start, picking up his first SEC win of his young career.

Ole Miss left fielder Kevin Graham paced the Rebels with a .667 batting average on eight hits, becoming the first Rebel this season to have five hits in a game with a 5-for-5 showing on Sunday. Graham went yard twice in the game, the first multi-home run game of the slugger’s career.

Designated hitter Kemp Alderman posted a 4-for-4 day on Saturday, finishing the series with seven hits, a .636 average and five runs driven in to tie Graham for the team lead during the week.

Southern Miss (36-12, 18-6 C-USA) comes into the night after dropping the series to Old Dominion over the weekend.

Southern Miss is led by sophomore Dustin Dickerson at the dish with a .340 batting average. His teammates Will McGillis and Christopher Sargent are tied for the team led in home runs with 14 a piece.

The probable pitching matchup will showcase the arms of right-hander Drew McDaniel for the Rebels. McDaniel is 4-2 on the season with a 5.27 ERA while striking out 36 batters to 18 walks in 27.1 innings on the mound.

Southern Miss will send RHP Matt Adams to the hill. Adams is getting his third-straight midweek start and has a 5.84 ERA with a 1-0 record. He has recorded 19 strikeouts and no walks during his outings.

Ole Miss is looking to even the series after a 10-7 loss to the Golden Eagles earlier in the season at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi.