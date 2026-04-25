Ole Miss Advances to Match Play at SEC Championship

Ole Miss didn’t need anything flashy on Friday. It just needed to finish the job, and the Rebels did exactly that at the SEC Championship.

For the first time since 2023, Ole Miss is heading to match play after posting a steady 1-over 281 in the final round of stroke play. That number locked the Rebels into solo fourth at 20-under for the week and gave them the No. 4 seed heading into Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The biggest push came from Cohen Trolio, who turned in the round Ole Miss needed. He closed with a 4-under 66, moved to 10-under for the tournament, and tied for third overall.

THAT'LL DO IT FOR STROKE PLAY💪 After a tiebreaker playoff hole…

Our top 8️⃣ teams entering match play are set!#SECGolf x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZSCLSFHDSM — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 24, 2026

It also matched his best finish of the season and continued a year where he’s been in red figures almost every time he tees it up.

Tom Fischer wrapped up stroke play at 5-under and tied for 17th, while Cameron Tankersley finished at 4-under and tied for 24th. It wasn’t a day full of fireworks, but it didn’t have to be.

Ole Miss just needed to stay clean, post a number, and get into the bracket.

Now the Rebels get Texas A&M in the quarterfinals, with the match starting early at 6:30 a.m.

If they advance, the semifinals will stream on SEC Network Plus at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the championship match airs Sunday morning on SEC Network.

Ole Miss has put itself in position. Now it’s about seeing how far this run can go.

THAT'LL DO IT FOR STROKE PLAY💪 After a tiebreaker playoff hole…

Our top 8️⃣ teams entering match play are set!#SECGolf x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZSCLSFHDSM — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 24, 2026

SEC Championship Stroke Play Final Results

1. Auburn – 269, 264, 268 = 801 (-39)

2. Florida – 269, 271, 267 = 807 (-33)

3. Texas – 269, 269, 272 = 810 (-30)

4. Ole Miss – 265, 274, 281 = 820 (-20)

5. Texas A&M – 274, 270, 280 = 824 (-16)

6. Mississippi State – 271, 273, 282 = 826 (-14)

7. Oklahoma – 266, 277, 284 = 827 (-13)

T8. South Carolina – 272, 276, 280 = 828 (-12)*

T8. Arkansas – 277, 274, 277 = 828 (-12)

T8. Georgia – 280, 273, 275 = 828 (-12)

11. Alabama – 272, 279, 283 = 834 (-6)

12. LSU – 275, 285, 275 = 835 (-5)

13. Tennessee – 278, 273, 285 = 836 (-4)

14. Vanderbilt – 278, 271, 294 = 843 (+3)

15. Missouri – 275, 290, 284 = 849 (+9)

16. Kentucky – 285, 290, 293 = 868 (+28)