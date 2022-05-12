Oxford Softball Names Coach for Chargers

Photo provided

A new softball coach is headed to Charger Nation for the 2022-2023 school year. Jeff Walls will be the next head coach of the Lady Chargers Softball team. Walls has served Desoto Central High School as the Assistant Softball Coach and as an assistant baseball coach. During his time at Desoto Central, he has coached a district championship softball team and four baseball state championships. Walls has also served Washington School (Greenville, MS) as the head coach for softball and baseball.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the Charger softball team ended a history-breaking season as undefeated district champions in the Region 2- 6A under the leadership of Coach Kyle Long. “The softball program has excelled under Coach Long and we wish him well as he moves closer to family. But, I feel very confident that he leaving this growing program in good hands,” says Tabitha Beard, OSD Activities Director.

Walls and his wife, Samantha, are relocating to Oxford with their two daughters.

Oxford School District