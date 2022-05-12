UMMC to Hold Walk-Up Nursing, Respiratory Therapy Job Interviews

By Ruth Cummins

UMMC communications

Nurses and respiratory therapists desiring to work for the state’s sole academic medical center and only hospital offering Level I trauma services can take advantage of walk-up interviews Monday, May 16 on the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Jackson campus.

No appointment is necessary for an interview convenient to applicants from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower fronting Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Parking is available in Garage C next door to Sanderson Tower, which houses many services offered by Children’s of Mississippi.

Interviews especially target new graduates of nursing schools. Registered nurses may apply for any of the Medical Center’s RN openings. It’s not required, but the process can be expedited by going to umc.edu/careers and filling out an application.

UMMC was named “Best Place to Work” by the Jackson Free Press, most recently this year, and in 2021 was named “Best Hospital.”

“That’s a testament to the strength of our organizational culture,” said Patrice Donald, UMMC’s registered nurse manager for clinical recruitment and retention. “We hope to be the new employer of choice for those who have a heart for service, and who want to consider a new path or a career in a supportive environment.”

UMMC was registered respiratory therapist Jamie Everett’s top choice.

“I originally chose to work here because as a mother to two asthmatic children, I wanted to work with children who have respiratory issues,” Everett said. “During my time here, I fell in love with the neonatal intensive care unit because I get to take care of the most critically ill newborns at the state’s only Level IV NICU.”

Working at the state’s only children’s hospital was a deal-maker for Sara Hodges, also a registered respiratory therapist. “The opportunity to take part in the healing process of a child is the most rewarding gift,” she said.

The interview opportunity is especially timely “in this season of new nurses who are graduating and looking to find just the right place to work,” said Molly Brasfield, UMMC’s chief human resources officer.

“We think UMMC is an exceptional place to work. The work we do across all of our mission areas is unparalleled,” she said. “This event is structured to allow for flexibility for anyone to come in and find out what it will look like to become part of the ‘U.’ “

For those first applying online:

New nurse graduates can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00019327. For those interested in pediatric nursing positions, search for code R00019328.

Respiratory therapists can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00012848. For those interested in pediatric positions, search for code R00012566.

Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume. A greeter will take them to the interview area. Applicants can bring their parking stubs for validation.

For more information, contact UMMC’s Clinical Recruitment office at 601-213-7068. For a complete list of nursing and respiratory therapy job openings, go to umc.edu/careers.