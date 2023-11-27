MHP Reports 3 Fatalities on MS State Highways During Thanksgiving Weekend

Three people died on Mississippi state highways over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period started on Wednesday and concluded on Sunday at midnight

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,766 citations, made 109 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 169 crashes resulting in 43 injuries, three fatal crashes and three deaths.

The fatal crashes occurred in Jackson, Copiah, and Choctaw Counties.

***

Fatal Crash: Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Jackson County

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 1 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County involving a pedestrian. A 2000 Honda Civic driven by Richard Thomas, 55, of Moss Point, was traveling north on Highway 63. Jesiah Cady, 33, of Jackson, was walking south on Highway 63 in the northbound lane. The Honda Civic collided with Jesiah Cady, who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fatal Crash: Copiah County

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol

responded to a single-vehicle crash on MS 27 in Copiah County. A 2008 Volkswagen driven by 49-year-old Deangelo Kelly was traveling south on MS Highway 27 when it ran off the road and collided with a ditch. Deangelo Kelly received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fatal Crash: Choctaw County

On Saturday, Nov. 25, at approximately 11 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on McGee-Thompson Road in Choctaw County. A 2012 Mercedes Benz driven by 42-year-old Westley Jermont Ashford of Weir, was traveling west on MeGee-Thompson Road when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned. Westley Ashford received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.



2023 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 6766

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 875

DUI’s – 109

Drug Related Arrest – 45

Crashes – 169

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 85

Staff report