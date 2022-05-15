Ole Miss Sweeps No. LSU in Baton Rouge

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss made history with the first ever sweep in program history in Baton Rouge on Sunday after an 8-5 victory over the No. 17 LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) has won seven straight games.

The Rebels belted three home runs on the afternoon off the bats of Hayden Leatherwood, Kemp Alderman and Peyton Chatagnier. Ole Miss hit a total of eight home runs over the weekend down on the Bayou.



In the first inning, Justin Bench delivered a double to open the game and came into score on RBI by Tim Elko.



“Having base runners early is good,” Bench said.

The Rebels had four hits and three runs score in the first two innings capped off by a two-run blast by Leatherwood. Chatagnier scored on a ball hit by Hayden Dunhurst to short for an error.

Ole Miss’ starter Derek Diamond worked 4.1 innings before turning the ball over to Jack Washburn. John Gaddis picked up the win over the Tigers in relief. The Rebels closer Brandon Johnson came took the mound in the eighth to close the door and pick up the save.

LSU pulled the Rebel lead to just one in the third, scoring a pair on Josh Pearson’s two-run shot and tied the game briefly in the fourth on a solo homer by Tre’ Morgan.

Ole Miss used a big four-run fifth inning with two two-run home runs by Alderman and Chatagnier.

LSU scratched for a run in the fifth and threatened in the sixth. Gaddis got out of a bases loaded jam with one pitch.

The Rebels left fielder Kevin Graham brought in the eighth run on a RBI single.

LSU made a push to come back in the eighth and the ninth but came up empty.

Ole Miss concludes the midweek regular season at Arkansas State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

