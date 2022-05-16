Ole Miss-Arkansas State Baseball Game Canceled

Tuesday’s baseball game between Ole Miss and Arkansas State in Jonesboro has been canceled due to travel and scheduling circumstances and will not be rescheduled.

The Rebels (31-19, 13-14 SEC) are fresh off a successful, five-day road trip that included a victory at No. 11 Southern Miss immediately followed by the program’s first ever three-game sweep of No. 14 LSU in Baton Rouge.

Riding a seven-game win streak, Ole Miss quickly jumps back into action Thursday starting the final home series of the season against Texas A&M. Game times are Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network +, with the call available through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports