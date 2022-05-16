Ole Miss’ Elliott Tabbed with SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

Ole Miss southpaw Hunter Elliott named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office on Monday after his performance on the mound against No. 14 LSU on Saturday.

Elliott has been tabbed with this honor for back-to-back weeks.

Elliott worked 6.2 innings surrendered a run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. He matched his career-high the most strikeouts by a hurler in the red and blue this season.

The freshman out of Tueplo, Mississippi, scattered four hits and three walks as the Rebels routed LSU 11-1. Over his last two starts, the true freshman has allowed two earned runs over 13.2 frames, striking out 18. The outing helped Ole Miss lock up its first-ever sweep in Baton Rouge.



Elliott earned his first honor just last week after picking up the first SEC win of his career at home against Missouri, matching his career-high strikeout total of nine to become the first Rebel to earn a weekly conference honor this season.

Elliott and the Rebels return to the diamond on Thursday to take on No. 6 Texas A&M at Swayze starting on Thursday night to end the regular season.

Staff Report