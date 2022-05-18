D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss baseball heads into the final weekend of the season as they play host to No. 4 Texas A&M at Swayze Field. The latest D1Baseball NCAA Tournament field projections came out on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) is projected to go to Louisville Regional to open the NCAA Tournament as the three seed if the season ended today. The Rebels would be matched up with Louisville, Wofford and Wright State.

Ole Miss would take on Wofford to open the regional.

Ole Miss has won seven of its last nine games including defeating No. 11 Southern Mississippi and sweeping No. 17 LSU last week. The week before the Rebels swept Missouri.