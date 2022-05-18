Thursday, May 19, 2022
SportsBaseballHeadlines

D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections

0
170

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball heads into the final weekend of the season as they play host to No. 4 Texas A&M at Swayze Field. The latest D1Baseball NCAA Tournament field projections came out on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) is projected to go to Louisville Regional to open the NCAA Tournament as the three seed if the season ended today. The Rebels would be matched up with Louisville, Wofford and Wright State.

Ole Miss would take on Wofford to open the regional.

Ole Miss has won seven of its last nine games including defeating No. 11 Southern Mississippi and sweeping No. 17 LSU last week. The week before the Rebels swept Missouri.

Previous articleTim Elko Named a Finalist for Ferriss Trophy
Next articleOle Miss Men’s Golf Advances to NCAA Championships for First Time Since 2017

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles