Tim Elko Named a Finalist for Ferriss Trophy

Ole Miss senior captain Tim Elko has been named a finalist for the 2022 Ferriss Trophy, which is presented yearly to the Most Outstanding Baseball Player in Mississippi.



Elko is one of five in-state players to be named a finalist, joining Mississippi State’s R.J. Yeager, Southern Miss’ Tanner Hall, Delta State’s Harrison Haley and Belhaven’s Brett Sanchez. Voters include the college baseball coaches from around the state and a group of professional scouts who cover the state.



A native of Lutz, Florida, Elko is in the midst of one of the most prolific power seasons in program-history. The Rebel first baseman has pummeled 19 home runs on the year, the third most in a single season by an Ole Miss slugger. Elko has 41 home runs in his career, tied for the second most in the Rebel record book.



Elko is batting .301 on the season, including .339 in Southeastern Conference play. The senior paces Ole Miss with 60 RBIs, 18 more than the next closest Rebel. When not driving in runs, Elko has been scoring them, racking up 46 runs to tie for the second most on the team.



The five finalists will be in attendance on Monday, May 23rd when the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort present this year’s trophy. Named after legendary player and coach Dave “Boo” Ferriss this will be the 18th presentation of the award.

Tickets for the luncheon which begins at 11:30 are available on the Hall of Fame website, www.msfame.com, or at the museum. Former Mississippi State coach Ron Polk will be the featured speaker and each respective coach will talk about their players. Individual tickets are $40 while a table of 8 tickets are $350 with additional benefits.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports