Ole Miss Welcomes No. 4 Texas A&M into Swayze

Ole Miss baseball steps on the diamond this weekend as they play host to the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies at Swayze to close out the regular season. The first pitch is set for tonight at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss comes into the weekend with a 31-19 overall record and a 13-14 mark in SEC play and riding a seven-game winning streak after sweeping Missouri and LSU also defeating Southern Miss.

The sweep over LSU made it four wins in a row over ranked opponents after Ole Miss defeated No. 11 Southern Miss on Wednesday in Hattiesburg.

In the first ever sweep over LSU in Baton Rouge the Rebels hit eight home runs in the series by seven different players.

Prior to the first pitch on Saturday, Ole Miss will honor five players on Senior Day: Max Cioffi, Tim Elko, John Gaddis, Hayden Leatherwood and Ben Van Cleve.

Texas A&M rolls into Oxford with a 33-16 overall record and a 17-10 record in conference play. The Aggies swept Mississippi State last weekend.

The Aggies are led at the dish by Jack Moss with a .363 batting average on the season. His teammate Dylan Rock leads the club with 13 home runs.

The projected starters for this weekend’s matchup will have Dylan DeLucia (Thursday), LHP Hunter Elliott (Friday) and Derek Diamond (Saturday). DeLucia had a masterful performance on the mound over two days following the suspension of play on Friday, pitching seven-plus innings with three runs allowed, also striking out nine. Elliott earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors for the second straight week after allowing one run over 6.2 innings Saturday against LSU, matching his career-high with nine strikeouts.

The Aggies will matchup with right-hander Nathan Dettmer on Thursday. Dettmer enters with a 5-2 overall record with a 3.62 ERA. Texas A&M has not announced hurlers for Friday and Saturday.

The last time the Aggies visited Oxford, Ole Miss registered a sweep of No. 6 Texas A&M by a combined score of 21-9 in 2019.

Game times for this series are set for Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (1:30 p.m.) all games will be on SEC Network+.