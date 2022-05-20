Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco to Serve One-Game Suspension

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco will serve a one-game suspension during game two of the series against the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night.

Ole Miss (31-20, 13-15 SEC) fell to the Aggies 10-5 in the opening game of the series. In the top of the ninth, after a series of events, Bianco and Rebels pitcher John Gaddis were ejected.

Texas A&M hit back-to-back home runs by Jack Moss and Dylan Rock words were exchanged going around first and second. Bianco came out of the dugout and both benches were warned. A batter later, Gaddis threw a pitch at Aggies hitter Austin Bost. The ball went behind Boast, but Gaddis and was tossed.

Gaddis will serve a four-game suspension.

Mike Clements will step in tonight during Bianco’s suspension.

The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.