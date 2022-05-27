Latest Field of 64 Projections for Road to Omaha by D1Baseball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

As the field of 64 will be unveiled on Monday, D1Baseball released an updated projection on Friday (May27).

This weekend the conference tournaments are in full swing as tickets will be punched as automatic bids for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Ole Miss (32-22, 14-16 SEC) is waiting for the Road to Omaha selection show to see where they will play.

Ole Miss is the No. 62 team in the list of the last four in the tournament, with No. 61 Alabama, No. 63 Old Dominion and No. 64 UTSA.

If the brackets were announced today the Rebels would head to the Louisville Regional. Ole Miss would be the No. 3 seed, along with the No. 1 seed Louisville, No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and the No. 4 seed Ball State.

The Louisville Regional (10) would be matched up with the Coral Gables (7) Regional for a Super Regional round on the weekend of June 10-13.

The field of 64 will be announced at 11 a.m. CT on Monday and can be seen on ESPN2.