Memorial Day Celebration to be Held Monday at Veterans Park

Local veteran associations in Oxford are inviting the community to a Memorial Day celebration on Monday.

The event will be held at noon in the Veterans Park on Veterans Drive, across from the Mississippi State Veterans Home.

After a flag-raising, Ret. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Smith will speak. The Lafayette County High School JROTC Honor Guard will present the colors.

A wreath will be placed before the ceremony, at about 11:45 a.m., on the north side of the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Next to the park at the Veterans Building, veterans and their families are invited to enjoy some hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and more.

The event is co-sponsored by the VFW Post 3978, DAV Chapter 48, American Legion Post 55 and Marine Corps League Det. 1431, all of Oxford.