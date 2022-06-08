An Oxford Man Charged With Felony Aggravated Assault in Shooting Incident

An Oxford man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that occurred this morning behind a shopping center off University Avenue.

Michael Burt

According to reports, at about 10:44 a.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the 300 block of Dede Drive for a person who had been shot in the leg.

Officers quickly arrived and began medical treatment on the victim while others began searching for a suspect. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

During the canvas, two persons of interest were found and brought to the Criminal Investigations Division building for questioning.

During the rest of the investigation, one of the persons of interest, Michael Burt, 69, of Oxford, became a suspect.

A weapon was recovered at a nearby residence.

Burt has been arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and has been charged with felony aggravated assault and was issued a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

The incident caused the Oxford Middle School to briefly go on lock-down after the shooting but was quickly cleared. Students are attending the Middle School for summer school classes.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this event and for giving us time to put accurate information out. We want to reemphasize that this shooting did not take place inside any of the businesses in the nearby shopping center,” stated a press release from OPD.

Staff report