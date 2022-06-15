City Grocery Celebrates 30 Years on Saturday at Dirty Thirty House Party

City Grocery, the Oxford dining landmark known for award-winning regional and ethnic cuisine, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend.

The celebration dubbed the Dirty Thirty House Party will feature mouth-watering treats, live music and special offerings.

All are welcome.

Chef John Currence founded City Grocery in 1992 after beginning his career as an assistant in the kitchen and working his way up to executive sous chef. In 2009, he was awarded the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef South.

Today, City Grocery is a cultural staple in Oxford bringing people and good food together.

The Dirty Thirty House Party will feature City Grocery-inspired dishes, drink specials, entertainment and more. There will be live music all day with performances from Davis Coen, Rocket 88, Jack Sonni & Leisure Class, Blue Mountain and End of All Music DJ.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They include entrance, draft beer and entertainment. Food and full bar available to purchase. Tickets can be purchased online.

Staff report