Fourth of July Fireworks to be Held at Oxford High School Again

This year’s Fourth of July Fireworks will once again take place at Oxford High School.

The show will begin at 9 p.m. with patriotic music being played during the fireworks, according to Pam Swain, vice president of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s presenting sponsor is NE SPARC.

“We are working with the same fireworks company that we have worked with since moving the fireworks to Oxford High School,” Swain said last week at the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting. “The transition each year gets smoother and smoother.”

For many years, the fireworks show was done at the Oxford University Stadium. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the event was moved to the high school to allow more space for people to sit in their cars and social distance. The large area was a hit for community members and the Chamber has continued to present the show from OHS since that time.

“We get calls every day so people are really looking forward to it,” Swain said.

The COVID-19 pandemic also put the brakes on other Fourth of July events, such as the Children’s Parade, the LOU Fourth of July events in the Grove and the Freedom 5K and Family Fun Run.

Swain said those activities will not be held this year, but invited local nonprofits to step up and take over some of those past events, pointing out that some events, like the Freedom and Family Run, could be great fundraisers for nonprofits for future Fourth of July celebrations.

“It’s a ready-made fundraiser,” she said.

For more information, call the Chamber at 662-234-4651.