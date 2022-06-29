Take Simple Steps to Have a Safe Fourth of July Holiday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Mother Nature appears to be doing her part in helping to keep the ground wet for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

The rest is up to us.

There is a 50 percent of rain Thursday through Sunday and a 40 percent chance of rain on July 4th; however, according to the National Weather Service, the rain should be gone by the time the sun sets.

But while the trees and grass will be wetter than Lafayette County was a week ago, people should still take steps to ensure a safe holiday.

On Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department posted fireworks safety tips across its social media sites. Shooting off fireworks is illegal inside the city of Oxford limits but is legal out in the county.

The sheriff’s department recommends:

Use only legal fireworks – Buy fireworks that are approved by the state. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper.

Keep water close – Do not forget to place a bucket of water nearby in case of an emergency. Douse burned fireworks with water before throwing them into the trash.

Keep a safe distance from fireworks – Once you’ve lit the fuse, move away immediately. In case the firework did not light properly, douse it with water and do not attempt to relight it.

Use fireworks outdoors only – Use fireworks outside and away from wooden and other flammable materials. Make sure children are away from fireworks.

The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, along with MS SPARC, will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 4 from Oxford High School.