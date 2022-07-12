Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Local Police Seeking Information from the Public on Missing Ole Miss Student

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department continue to investigate the disappearance of an Ole Miss student.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen on Friday, July 8 leaving the Campus Walk Apartments.

“The departments are utilizing all available resources to track tips, potential witnesses, speaking with

friends, running search warrants, canvassing areas, and collecting evidence,” stated a press release Tuesday morning. “No tip is too small.”

Investigators are asking the public for any tips, information, potential persons of interest, or any other information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or activities on July 8.

CrimeStoppers of Lafayette County has offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to Lee being found.

Lee was wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers when he left his apartment to get coffee.

His vehicle was located Monday at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

If anyone has information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can direct message any of the department’s media accounts: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice; Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

