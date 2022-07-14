Local Police Continue to Follow Leads in Missing Ole Miss Student Case

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Local law enforcement officers continue to track leads on the disappearance of Ole Miss student Jay Lee.

Lee, 20, was seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments to get coffee. His vehicle was found Monday at a local towing company. The car had been towed from Molly Barr Trail apartments Friday afternoon.

Jay Lee, photo via LinkedIn

According to a joint statement from the University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department Thursday, the vehicle was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for processing.

OPD reported that about a dozen search warrants had been executed on both physical and digital entities.

“We are still waiting on some of those. Entities to return information back” stated the press release.

The statement said that the two departments have conducted “numerous” interviews.

On Wednesday, OPD, UPD, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team and their K9s searched specific areas within Oxford.

Lee, who studied social work at Ole Miss, ran for Homecoming King in September on a platform of “self-love and living your truth.” His family said he loved Starbucks and it’s believed he was on his way there to get coffee on July 8 when he left his apartment.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

If anyone has information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can direct message any of the department’s media accounts.