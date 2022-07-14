YAC Hires Oxford Native as New Events and Sponsorship Coordinator

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council announced Wednesday that it has hired Meredith Grantham to fill the position as the new Events and Sponsorship Coordinator.

Meredith Grantham has been hired as YAC’s new Events and Sponsorship Coordinator. Photo provided

Throughout this role, Grantham will play a vital part in building partnerships with community partners to plan events hosted by YAC.

She was born and raised in Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 2018.

During her time at OHS, she was involved in theater and choir. She graduated with a Communications degree from Mississippi State University in May 2022 and decided to return to the community where she first fell in love with art and music.

During her time at MSU, she was hired as a marketing intern for 662 Marketing — otherwise known as Parents of College Students. This position taught her how to maintain community-wide relationships with local business owners in the Starkville and Oxford communities. She also managed the company’s social media and helped implement new content ideas.

Grantham is excited to implement the skills she has learned in her new position.

“Oxford is a town filled with southern hospitality and members with a strong passion for the arts,” she said. “YAC gives multiple artists from many different backgrounds a space for creativity. It is also an organization that provides funds for local artists to encourage them to start their own business.”

Grantham said she hopes to make a difference in a community that has encouraged her passion for music and theater. She will be assisting in organizing events, engaging local businesses in partnerships and sponsorships, and enhancing YAC’s annual signature events from Iron Bartender coming Aug. 12, the Annual Ornament Auction in December, and the popular 3 Blind Wines event.

