Ole Miss Announces Championship Trophy Tour Schedule

Ole Miss has announced its “Tour of Champions”, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, for the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, giving fans the chance to see the trophy the Rebels captured last month at the College World Series up close and in person.

The trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the “Tour of Champions” between July 25 – August 1. Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour. Fans are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #PartyWithTheShip.

2022 Tour of Champions Schedule

Monday, July 25
Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2082 W Poplar Ave
Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
21 Cooper St
Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26
Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2120 Hwy 45 N
Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)
314 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27
Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)
6950 Hanna Cove
Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28
Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)
Highway 16 West
Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29
Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)
2100 East Beach Blvd
Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)
Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers  
105 Caillavet St
Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30
Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)
103 S 30th Ave
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)
201 Octavia Dr
Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1
Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)
1801 Jackson Avenue West
Oxford, MS 38655

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

