Ole Miss Nears Match Play Cut with Third-Place Standing

Ole Miss put together another steady day at the SEC Championship on Thursday and sits in third place after 36 holes. The No. 12 Rebels shot 274 at 6-under in the second round and are 21-under for the tournament heading into Friday.

Tom Fischer continued his strong week with a bogey-free 5-under 65, stretching his streak of under-par rounds to seven. He played the front nine at 2-under, then added three more birdies on the back. Fischer also took advantage of both par-5s, using his length to set up scoring chances. The Birmingham native is tied for eighth at 7-under.

Cameron Tankersley matched that number for the tournament after posting a 1-under 69 in round two.

Both Trolio brothers turned in even-par rounds. Cohen remains at 6-under and is tied for 15th, while Collins sits at 3-over. Daniel Tolf shot 1-over on Thursday and is even for the week.

Ole Miss is trying to secure a spot in match play for the first time since 2023. The top eight teams after stroke play advance to the bracket.

The final round of stroke play begins Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.

2026 SEC Men’s Golf Championship

1. Auburn 533 (269, 264)

2. Texas 538 (269, 269)

3. Ole Miss 539 (265, 274)

4. Florida 540 (269, 271)

5. Oklahoma 543 (266, 277)

T6. Texas A&M 544 (274, 270)

T6. Mississippi State 544 (271, 273)

8. South Carolina 548 (272, 276)

9. Vanderbilt 549 (278, 271)

T10. Arkansas 551 (277, 274)

T10. Alabama 551 (272, 279)

T10. Tennessee 551 (278, 273)

13. Georgia 553 (280, 273)

14. LSU 560 (275, 285)

15. Missouri 565 (275, 290)

16. Kentucky 575 (285, 290)

Ole Miss Scores

(through round two)

T8. Cameron Tankersley, -7

T8. Tom Fischer, -7

T15. Cohen Trolio, -6

T44. Daniel Tolf, E

T59. Collins Trolio, +3

T83. Finn Meister, N/A