Oxford-Based Singer/Songwriter Moon Pie Curtis Releases New Single

Award-winning Oxford-based songwriter Tad Wilkes, who performs and records under the name Moon Pie Curtis, released his first single, “Tight Spots” Thursday.

The track is available on Apple Music and in the iTunes store and will be available within the next few days on most streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and other popular services.

“Tight Spots” is a winking folk-rock dirge in which the protagonist cites examples of his

escaping tough predicaments and declares an attitude of perseverance — while observing that

the biggest test of his determination is a situation in which he does not necessarily want to

break free.

The track is slated for inclusion in a forthcoming 10-song album from Moon Pie Curtis, which also will be available on streaming platforms as well as in vinyl LP format.

The single is the first official Moon Pie Curtis release since the 2015 album Enter the Fool, which

is also available on streaming platforms.

Wilkes won first place in “American Songwriter” magazine’s March/April 2018 Lyrics Contest, in

a pool of around 600 entrants, for the lyrics of his song “Be Good to Your Woman.”

For more information, visit moonpiecurtis.com.

Staff report