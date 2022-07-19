Piecemakers Guild of Oxford to Hold Open House to Highlight the Art of Quilting

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Quilts crafted by members of Piecemakers will be on display. Darlene Easson shows one of her quilts. Photo provided

Piecemakers Guild of Oxford will be holding an Open House next month to bring awareness to the art of quilt making and highlight the group’s community involvement.

Organized in 1992, Piecemakers provides quilters opportunities to grow and develop artistically, and technically, in all areas of quilt making, as well as learn more about the history of quilts.

A quilt made by a member of the Guild will be auctioned off at the Open House. Photo provided

The Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Isom Place. Quilts crafted by members of Piecemakers will be on display and refreshments will be served.

There will also be an auction on a quilt made by a guild member.

The guild meets on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church. The monthly meetings provide programs on a variety of quilting techniques and demonstrations.

Members of the Guild have provided handmade quilts for several charitable groups over the years, including Children’s Hospital of Jackson, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Women’s Hospital in Tupelo, Oxford Interfaith Compassion Ministry, St. Jude Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, Quilts for Kids and many others.