GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Missing Ole Miss Student; Investigation Continues

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

The University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department are investigating Lee’s disappearance, along with assistance from several other law enforcement agencies.

CrimeStoppers of Lafayette County has offered a $1,000 reward for information about Lee’s whereabouts. Lee’s family has offered a $5,000 reward. Funds from GoFundMe will be used to help offset expenses in the search for Lee.

As of Wednesday morning, $2,372 has been donated.

A rally is being planned for Wednesday evening to give the LOU community a chance to come together in support of Lee and his family. People are encouraged to bring uplifting posters. There will be group prayers, speakers and the lighting of tea candles to help “illuminate Jay’s way home.”

The “Hope Rally for Jay Lee” is being organized by the Department of Social Work and will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the flagpole in the Circle.

On Tuesday, OPD released an update on the investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon:

Investigators were continuing to follow up on all tips.

Digital warrants have been returned and officers are reviewing the data.

Investigators were still awaiting numerous other digital search warrants.

More physical area searches have been conducted.

Additional video footage has been obtained and reviewed.

Lee’s car was towed from Molly Barr Trails apartments in the late afternoon of July 8. It has since been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to be processed.

Lee is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair.

If anyone has information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can direct message any of the department’s media accounts.