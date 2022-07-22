Oxford’s Leading Wine & Spirits Retailer Introduces First Wine Club!

Since opening in October of 2021, Oxford Wines & Spirits has provided customers with the best selection, prices, and customer service in Oxford, Mississippi. When owner Luke McKey decided to open Campus Wines & Spirits on Jackson Avenue, he felt the city’s residents were missing the wine culture and atmosphere he experienced while living in Seattle.

McKey knew opening a package store in Oxford and running it successfully would be an uphill challenge, considering there were already almost 20 other competitors in town. But he also knew he had something special to offer and would quickly differentiate his store from the others.



From the beginning, McKey’s plan was to create an open, inviting atmosphere and provide expert customer service. He also wanted to cultivate the wine culture in Oxford by offering more wine options than any of his competitors.

As a result, when customers walk through the wide sliding doors of Campus Wines & Spirits, they are immediately impressed by the store’s modern and wide-open layout and are quickly met by friendly, knowledgeable staff ready to lend a hand and offer in-depth information about the plethora of products that fill the store’s shelves. They even carry your purchase to your car.



McKey partnered with longtime friend and beverage industry veteran, Joe Bittick, and soon after opening, the enterprise grew rapidly. Within weeks, the store offered the widest selection of wines and spirts in the city. Now, they are taking yet another exciting step and launching Oxford’s first wine club and because of his vast experience in the food and beverage industry, Bittick selects the wines each month.

In addition to the wine itself, members can also expect wine-tasting notes for each month’s selections, suggested food pairings, special discount programs and tasting events for members only.

“We hope our members are able to not only learn new and interesting things about wine and the regions from which they come, but also enjoy learning and expanding their palate with awesome wine,” said Bittick.

According to McKey, word-of-mouth about the club has already had an impact and many Oxford residents have signed up to participate. He’s hoping many more will “join the club” before the upcoming launch date of Aug. 1.

“We’re so excited about launching Oxford’s first wine club,” said Andie Sanford, Campus Wine Club’s coordinator. “We strive to bring this community the latest and greatest selection of wine in the state. The wine club is the perfect way experience wine culture, try something new each month at a special price, and expand your knowledge of wines.”

Wine Club Details:

For a monthly fee of $30 (plus tax), members will receive two bottles of wine each month specially selected by Campus Wine & Spirits. Each of the two sommelier-selected wines will be unique and exceptional in their varietal. Members may pick up their wine selection on the first of each month and will be provided tasting notes about each wine and its different subtleties, as well as suggestions for food or hors d’oeuvre pairings. Management will be available to answer any questions or provide further information to members, and wine tastings will be held on-site at the store at no additional cost to wine club members.

Membership in the club is set up as a month-to-month subscription and paid by credit card. The membership can be cancelled at any time, although it is requested that members provide a 30-day notice because most of the wines are ordered in advance and are not necessarily in stock.

For more information, call or text Andie Sanford at 205-454-2040. Interested parties may also call the store at 662-550-9494 or click here and post a question on the Campus Wines & Spirits Facebook site.

