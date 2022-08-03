DK Metcalf Inks Contract Extension with Seahawks

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss wide receiver and current Seattle Seahawk wide out DK Metcalf have come to an agreement for a contract extension.

Metcalf and the Seahawks signed a three-year extension on Friday worth a total of $72 million.

Last season, Metcalf pulled in 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was drafted by Seattle in 2019. Over the past three seasons, Metcalf has recorded a total of 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 84 touchdowns while in the League.

The Oxford, Miss., native battled through injuries during his career with the Rebels. In his freshman campaign, he was sidelined after two games due to a broken foot against Wofford. During his three seasons he played in 21 games where he caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Metcalf and the Seahawks open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sept. 12 as they play host to the Denver Broncos.