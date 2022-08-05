Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game 

Courtesy of OSD

This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The PDP League kickstarts the 18U National Team identification process as the top high school Draft prospects in the country are on display in a head-to-head series of intrasquad games and challenging workouts while scouts and advisors from across the nation watch and assess.

Smithwick’s impressive performance there – such as leading his assigned team to win after a pair of doubles in 8 at-bats and knocking out 2 potential base stealers – put his name on the roster for the MLB All-American game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. However, though he did make the trip, the young catcher was unable to participate due to a hand-injury which forced him to miss the rest of the summer events.

After graduation this spring, the star athlete is committed to playing baseball for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Courtesy of OSD