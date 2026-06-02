Super Regional Breakdown: How Ole Miss, Auburn Match Up

The field of 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament has been narrowed to 16 that’ll fight for eight spots in the College World Series.
This year’s tournament has seen more than a couple of upsets. Nobody had Cal Poly, Troy, Little Rock and St. John’s advancing to Super Regionals but they’re here with the likes of Texas, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn and, of course, Ole Miss.
Teams facing the upset mid-majors should feel good about their chances of advancing to Omaha, but the Rebels aren’t one of those teams. They get to face Auburn, the No. 4 national seed in the tournament. It’ll be the first meeting this season between the SEC rivals.
Ole Miss and Auburn will begin their best-of-three series on Friday. The Rebels will have one more day of rest than Auburn, having wrapped up its regional title Sunday. The Tigers, meanwhile, had to defeat Milwaukee twice Sunday and Monday to advance.
There’s a lot of time between now and the start of the series in Auburn, Ala., but the makeup of the teams won’t change this time of year. Here’s a breakdown of both Ole Miss and Auburn to get ready for another exciting weekend of baseball.
Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/rw1Cy82L0E
— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026
Team Comparison
|Ole Miss
|STAT
|Auburn
|39-21
|Overall Record
|42-20
|15-15
|Conference Record
|17-13
|13
|RPI
|5
|4
|Strength of Schedule
|1
|BATTING
|.265
|Batting Average
|.297
|.854
|OPS
|.874
|411
|Runs
|437
|519
|Hits
|612
|86
|Doubles
|106
|1
|Triples
|5
|103
|Home Runs
|89
|916
|Total Bases
|995
|.468
|Slugging %
|.482
|327
|Walks
|266
|75
|Hit By Pitch
|75
|635
|Strikeouts
|474
|.386
|On-Base %
|.392
|49
|Stolen Bases
|82
|PITCHING
|4.40
|ERA
|3.62
|1.32
|WHIP
|1.19
|672
|Strikeouts
|623
|201
|Walks Allowed
|166
|491
|Hits Allowed
|463
|.246
|Opp. Batting Average
|.233
|81
|HR Allowed
|60
|524
|Innings Pitched
|530
Starting Pitchers
It’s too early for either Ole Miss or Auburn to announce its starting pitchers, but an official announcement isn’t really needed. Both teams have a three-man rotation that have been used all season (Auburn) or for the last two months (Ole Miss). The Rebels changed up the order of its rotation last weekend, so we’ll have to wait to see if that was a one-time change or not. Here’s a breakdown of the projected starting pitchers (listed alphabetically) for the Auburn Super Regional.
Ole Miss
- Hunter Elliott: 5-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 IP, 73 H, 47 R, 44 ER, 38 BB, 100 SO, .253 Opp. BA, 5 WP, 14 HBP
- Taylor Rabe: 5-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63.1 IP, 55 H, 27 R, 27 ER, 10 BB, 90 SO, .229 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 6 HBP
- Cade Townsend: 5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 IP, 55 H, 33 R, 29 ER, 22 BB, 88 SO, .223 Opp. BA, 5 WP, 4 HBP
Auburn
- Andreas Alvarez: 10-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 79.1 IP, 71 H, 41 R, 31 ER, 30 BB, 103 SO, .237 Opp. BA, 9 WP, 5 HBP
- Jake Marciano: 5-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 86.2 IP, 76 H, 37 R, 32 ER, 17 BB, 108 SO, .234 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 10 HBP
- Alex Petrovic: 10-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 87.1 IP, 67 H, 33 R, 31 ER, 22 BB, 87 SO, .209 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 6 HBP
Bullpen Arms
Ole Miss
- Hudson Calhoun: 4-3, 3 SV, 3.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 43.2 IP, 35 H, 21 R, 18 ER, 23 BB, 63 SO, .217 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 4 HBP
- Walker Hooks: 3-1, 7 SV, 2.22 ERA, .85 WHIP, 52.2 IP, 34 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 11 BB, 58 SO, .188 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 2 HBP
- Wil Libbert: 2-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 47 IP, 55 H, 35 R, 33 ER, 22 BB, 51 SO, .301 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 3 HBP
- JP Robertson: 4-1, 1 SV, 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 33 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 19 BB, 48 SO, .252 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 2 HBP
- Landon Waters: 0-1, 2 SV, 3.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 IP, 21 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 11 BB, 23 SO, .239 Opp. BA, 3 WP
Auburn
- Garrett Brewer: 1-2, 3 SV, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 18.1 IP, 20 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 26 SO, .270 Opp. BA, 6 WP, 1 HBP
- LJ Cormier: 2-0, 2 SV, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 47 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 12 BB, 59 SO, .191 Opp. BA, 6 WP, 7 HBP
- Ryan Hetzler: 4-2, 3 SV, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 32 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 38 SO, .239 Opp. BA, 1 HBP
- Jackson Sanders: 5-1, 4 SV, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 52 H, 24 R, 20 ER, 24 BB, 93 SO, .210 Opp. BA, 4 WP, 6 HBP
Batting Leaders
Ole Miss
- Tristan Bissetta: .281/.618/.391, 1.009 OPS, 54 R, 64 H, 11 2B, 22 HR, 60 RBI, 37 BB, 82 SO, 8 SB
- Dom Decker: .273/.435/.416, .851 OPS, 60 R, 59 H, 5 2B, 10 HR, 33 RBI, 50 BB, 45 SO, 13 SB
- Hayden Federico: .300/.405/.422, .827 OPS, 35 R, 57 H, 8 2B, 4 HR, 28 RBI, 32 BB, 31 SO, 5 SB
- Will Furniss: .319/.472/.433, .905 OPS, 43 R, 69 H, 12 2B, 7 HR, 54 RBI, 38 BB, 52 SO
- Judd Utermark: .308/.634/.421, 1.055 OPS, 70 R, 70 H, 11 2B, 21 HR, 49 RBI, 38 BB, 77 SO, 11 SB
Auburn
- Ethin Bingaman: .335/.597/.423, 1.020 OPS, 59 R, 69 H, 9 2B, 15 HR, 50 RBI, 28 BB, 37 K, 5 SB
- Chase Fralick: .321/.662/.423, 1.085 OPS, 52 R, 75 H, 18 2B, 1 3B, 20 HR, 60 RBI, 32 BB, 47 K, 1 SB
- Eric Guevara: .325/.543/.401, .944 OPS, 50 R, 76 H, 12 2B, 13 HR, 55 RBI, 23 BB, 11 HBP, 47 K, 4 SB
- Brandon McCraine: .327/.405/.416, .821 OPS, 38 R, 67 H, 11 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 29 RBI, 29 BB, 5 HBP, 43 K, 18 SB
- Chris Rembert: .345/.465/.398, .862 OPS, 36 R, 78 H, 13 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 45 RBI, 17 BB, 38 K, 12 SB
Weather Forecast
There’s still plenty of time for this to change, but the National Weather Service forecast for this weekend in Auburn is mostly clear of any inclement weather. Friday and Saturday are expected to be nice, clear weather. Sunday is when rain and storms begin to creep into the forecast with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. But Sunday’s game is only if necessary, so weather may not have an impact on the Auburn Super Regional.
Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/rw1Cy82L0E
— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026
How to Watch: Auburn Super Regional
- Who: Ole Miss Rebels (39-21) at Auburn Tigers (42-20)
- When: 7 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; TBD Sunday
- Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.
- TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), TBD (Sunday)
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 102-94
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 2025 weekend series 2-1 (9-2, 15-11, 8-13)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Arizona State, 5-4 (10 innings)
- Last time out, Tigers: def. Milwaukee, 8-3