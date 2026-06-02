Super Regional Breakdown: How Ole Miss, Auburn Match Up

The field of 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament has been narrowed to 16 that’ll fight for eight spots in the College World Series.

This year’s tournament has seen more than a couple of upsets. Nobody had Cal Poly, Troy, Little Rock and St. John’s advancing to Super Regionals but they’re here with the likes of Texas, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn and, of course, Ole Miss.

Teams facing the upset mid-majors should feel good about their chances of advancing to Omaha, but the Rebels aren’t one of those teams. They get to face Auburn, the No. 4 national seed in the tournament. It’ll be the first meeting this season between the SEC rivals.

Ole Miss and Auburn will begin their best-of-three series on Friday. The Rebels will have one more day of rest than Auburn, having wrapped up its regional title Sunday. The Tigers, meanwhile, had to defeat Milwaukee twice Sunday and Monday to advance.

There’s a lot of time between now and the start of the series in Auburn, Ala., but the makeup of the teams won’t change this time of year. Here’s a breakdown of both Ole Miss and Auburn to get ready for another exciting weekend of baseball.

Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/rw1Cy82L0E — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026

Team Comparison

Ole Miss STAT Auburn 39-21 Overall Record 42-20 15-15 Conference Record 17-13 13 RPI 5 4 Strength of Schedule 1 BATTING .265 Batting Average .297 .854 OPS .874 411 Runs 437 519 Hits 612 86 Doubles 106 1 Triples 5 103 Home Runs 89 916 Total Bases 995 .468 Slugging % .482 327 Walks 266 75 Hit By Pitch 75 635 Strikeouts 474 .386 On-Base % .392 49 Stolen Bases 82 PITCHING 4.40 ERA 3.62 1.32 WHIP 1.19 672 Strikeouts 623 201 Walks Allowed 166 491 Hits Allowed 463 .246 Opp. Batting Average .233 81 HR Allowed 60 524 Innings Pitched 530

Starting Pitchers

It’s too early for either Ole Miss or Auburn to announce its starting pitchers, but an official announcement isn’t really needed. Both teams have a three-man rotation that have been used all season (Auburn) or for the last two months (Ole Miss). The Rebels changed up the order of its rotation last weekend, so we’ll have to wait to see if that was a one-time change or not. Here’s a breakdown of the projected starting pitchers (listed alphabetically) for the Auburn Super Regional.

Ole Miss

Hunter Elliott: 5-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 IP, 73 H, 47 R, 44 ER, 38 BB, 100 SO, .253 Opp. BA, 5 WP, 14 HBP

Taylor Rabe: 5-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63.1 IP, 55 H, 27 R, 27 ER, 10 BB, 90 SO, .229 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 6 HBP

Cade Townsend: 5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 IP, 55 H, 33 R, 29 ER, 22 BB, 88 SO, .223 Opp. BA, 5 WP, 4 HBP

Auburn

Andreas Alvarez: 10-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 79.1 IP, 71 H, 41 R, 31 ER, 30 BB, 103 SO, .237 Opp. BA, 9 WP, 5 HBP

Jake Marciano: 5-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 86.2 IP, 76 H, 37 R, 32 ER, 17 BB, 108 SO, .234 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 10 HBP

Alex Petrovic: 10-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 87.1 IP, 67 H, 33 R, 31 ER, 22 BB, 87 SO, .209 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 6 HBP

Bullpen Arms

Ole Miss

Hudson Calhoun: 4-3, 3 SV, 3.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 43.2 IP, 35 H, 21 R, 18 ER, 23 BB, 63 SO, .217 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 4 HBP

Walker Hooks: 3-1, 7 SV, 2.22 ERA, .85 WHIP, 52.2 IP, 34 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 11 BB, 58 SO, .188 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 2 HBP

Wil Libbert: 2-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 47 IP, 55 H, 35 R, 33 ER, 22 BB, 51 SO, .301 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 3 HBP

JP Robertson: 4-1, 1 SV, 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 33 H, 18 R, 16 ER, 19 BB, 48 SO, .252 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 2 HBP

Landon Waters: 0-1, 2 SV, 3.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 IP, 21 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 11 BB, 23 SO, .239 Opp. BA, 3 WP

Auburn

Garrett Brewer: 1-2, 3 SV, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 18.1 IP, 20 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 26 SO, .270 Opp. BA, 6 WP, 1 HBP

LJ Cormier: 2-0, 2 SV, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 47 IP, 33 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 12 BB, 59 SO, .191 Opp. BA, 6 WP, 7 HBP

Ryan Hetzler: 4-2, 3 SV, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 32 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 38 SO, .239 Opp. BA, 1 HBP

Jackson Sanders: 5-1, 4 SV, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 52 H, 24 R, 20 ER, 24 BB, 93 SO, .210 Opp. BA, 4 WP, 6 HBP

Batting Leaders

Ole Miss

Tristan Bissetta: .281/.618/.391, 1.009 OPS, 54 R, 64 H, 11 2B, 22 HR, 60 RBI, 37 BB, 82 SO, 8 SB

Dom Decker: .273/.435/.416, .851 OPS, 60 R, 59 H, 5 2B, 10 HR, 33 RBI, 50 BB, 45 SO, 13 SB

Hayden Federico: .300/.405/.422, .827 OPS, 35 R, 57 H, 8 2B, 4 HR, 28 RBI, 32 BB, 31 SO, 5 SB

Will Furniss: .319/.472/.433, .905 OPS, 43 R, 69 H, 12 2B, 7 HR, 54 RBI, 38 BB, 52 SO

Judd Utermark: .308/.634/.421, 1.055 OPS, 70 R, 70 H, 11 2B, 21 HR, 49 RBI, 38 BB, 77 SO, 11 SB

Auburn

Ethin Bingaman: .335/.597/.423, 1.020 OPS, 59 R, 69 H, 9 2B, 15 HR, 50 RBI, 28 BB, 37 K, 5 SB

Chase Fralick: .321/.662/.423, 1.085 OPS, 52 R, 75 H, 18 2B, 1 3B, 20 HR, 60 RBI, 32 BB, 47 K, 1 SB

Eric Guevara: .325/.543/.401, .944 OPS, 50 R, 76 H, 12 2B, 13 HR, 55 RBI, 23 BB, 11 HBP, 47 K, 4 SB

Brandon McCraine: .327/.405/.416, .821 OPS, 38 R, 67 H, 11 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 29 RBI, 29 BB, 5 HBP, 43 K, 18 SB

Chris Rembert: .345/.465/.398, .862 OPS, 36 R, 78 H, 13 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 45 RBI, 17 BB, 38 K, 12 SB

Weather Forecast

There’s still plenty of time for this to change, but the National Weather Service forecast for this weekend in Auburn is mostly clear of any inclement weather. Friday and Saturday are expected to be nice, clear weather. Sunday is when rain and storms begin to creep into the forecast with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. But Sunday’s game is only if necessary, so weather may not have an impact on the Auburn Super Regional.

Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/rw1Cy82L0E — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026

How to Watch: Auburn Super Regional