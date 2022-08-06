Ole Miss Finished Fourth Day of Preseason Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss returned to the practice field for the fourth straight day of preseason camp on a warm Saturday.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice.

“Guy’s are working hard out there and it’s good that it was hotter out there than it had been,” Kiffin said. “Push them and get them uncomfortable. “

Kiffin added with a lot of new guys that they have a lot of work to do on and off the field.

This season, Kiffin has had to replace coaches on his staff.

“Coaches have done a good job of meshing together with half the staff being new including a strength and conditioning coach,” Kiffin said. “It’s great to have training camp.”



The Rebels open up the 2022 season against Troy on Sept. 3, inside the Vaught.