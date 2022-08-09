Oxford Chick-fil-A to Close Sept. 1 for Renovations; Reopening November

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Chick-fil-A, West Jackson Avenue in Oxford will close on Sept. 1 for renovations. Photo via Facebook.

If a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A is your jam, you may want to plan on stopping by the Oxford store a few times over the next couple of weeks.

As of Sept. 1, the store will close for about three months for a major renovation and remodeling project.

Owner/Operator Lance Reed broke the news to his faithful customers on the Oxford Chick-Fil-A Instagram account Monday in a brief video.

The store was originally planned to close this summer for renovations but Reed said those plans met with some unforeseen issues.

“We had some challenges and issues and that’s been pushed,” he said.

Reed said he knows closing on Sept. 1 isn’t the most “ideal” time with it being the start of the Ole Miss Rebels football season.

“No time is a good time,” he said.

Reed said the current restaurant has been facing capacity issues, in particular with its kitchen, which has kept the dining room portion closed since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re one of the few stores in the chain that have had our dining area remained closed and that’s mostly due to our capacity issues,” he said.

The renovation and remodel project will include building a bigger kitchen.

“We do think it’s going to be a great asset for our team members,” he said. “It will be a better customer experience as well.”

Reed said the Oxford store on West Jackson Avenue will be completely shut down – no drive-thru service and no catering until it reopens, tentatively in November.