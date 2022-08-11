Henry Looks Forward to 2022 Season

By Adam Brown

Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss redshirt freshman wide receiver JJ Henry looks forward to returning to the gridiron for the 2022 season.

Henry entered the program last season and saw action in the minimum four games for a redshirt. He recorded four yards rushing.

“I just want to stand out,” Henry said. “Not playing a lot last year, having a year under my belt and knowing the offense [helps me] being able to go 100 percent. I just have to know my assignments.”

During the annual Grove Bowl, Henry had 84 yards in receptions to close out the spring. The McKinney, Texas, native looks to build on that in preseason camp.

“I am really just learning the offense and just being comfortable with the scheme and knowing what I have to do,” Henry said. “[I’m] Getting comfortable with guys around me.”

Henry added that during last season he got better and saw that he is really patient being behind Sanders, Mingo and Drummond.

“I knew my time was coming,” Henry said. “At practice I leaned on those guys tips on the offense. I took those and put it on the field.”

During practice on Wednesday, Henry was excited to pull in a couple touchdowns.

“I have not scored a touchdown since high school,” Henry said.

Henry and the Rebels open up the 2022 season on Sept. 3 as they welcome in Troy.