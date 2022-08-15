Ole Miss Continues Fall Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returned to the practice field on Monday after the scrimmage over the weekend to prepare for the season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after practice and going back over the film from the scrimmage.

“It was kind of in the middle on everything whether it was offense or defense our position groups,” Kiffin said. “Getting excited about some things and nervous about others we tackled the entire time.”

Kiffin added that they always don’t do that in scrimmages, but with the question marks on all the new players. It gave us a live situation to put them in.

The Rebels have a good week ahead of them with a scrimmage before classes start up on August 22. Ole Miss will hold its second scrimmage of camp on Saturday.

Ole Miss has brought in some players to play on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“I think for the first time here we have some depth in the defensive line,” Kiffin said. “Offensively we have pieces that have come together well so far. A lot of new parts that are doing good things.”

On the receiving core, Ole Miss has senior Dannis Jackson return to the gridiron.

“He is one of the players we had and made some plays last year,” Kiffin said. “He continues to step up. Has a good shot to play for us.”

Ole Miss host Troy to open the 2022 season on September 3 inside the Vaught.