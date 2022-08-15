Ole Miss Lands No. 21 in Preseason Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The 2022 College football season is fast approaching and on Monday the AP released its Preseason Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss heads into year three under head coach Lane Kiffin as the No. 21 team in the country. The Rebels finished the 2021 campaign with the first 10-win regular season mark and a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Kiffin and his staff have brought in a lot of new players out of the transfer portal to replace players from last season’s run including quarterback Matt Corral. Ole Miss has a competition at quarterback between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart.

The AP Top 25 Poll has six SEC teams listed with Alabama at No. 1, Georgia (3), Texas A&M (6), Arkansas (19), Kentucky (20) and Ole Miss (21). To see the complete AP Preseason Top 25 Poll, click here.

Ole Miss will kick off the 2022 season on September 3, against Troy inside the Vaught.