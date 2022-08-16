Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson Looks Ahead to 2022 Season

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss senior Dannis Jackson is one of the veterans at wide receiver heading into the 2022 season.

“I see myself progressing well coming back from last year,” Jackson said. “I already know the offense pretty well and I’m adding a little new stuff. I think I’m progressing well.”

Last season, Jackson pulled in 12 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Jackson has been a three-year letter winner since stepping on the Ole Miss campus. In his tenure, he has played in 30 games with a total of 324 yards on 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

On Saturday, the Rebels held their first scrimmage of camp since the Grove Bowl, which allowed players to try to gain playing time for future games.

“Its kind of like a friendly competition and we have a lot of talented guys,” Jackson said. “We don’t look at it like competition, we just look at it as getting better each and every day.”

Jackson and Jonathan Mingo, along with Malik Heath, are all Mississippi receivers and have known each other well since high school.

“Me, Mingo and Malik played some 7-on-7 tournaments together,” Jackson said.

This season, Ole Miss has a new co-offensive coordinator in Charlie Weis Jr., working with Jackson as he comes into his fourth season.

“I fell that we are loaded everywhere on offense,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that in practice he likes to go against Miles Battle because he’s a long corner and number 20 (Davison Igbinosun) because he’s pretty aggressive, hands-on and he likes to see that.

Jackson and the Rebels open the 2022 season on Sept. 3, as they play Troy.