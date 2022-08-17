Oxford Bluesfest Tickets Now Available!

The 11th annual Oxford Bluesfest is scheduled to blast off Oct. 6-8.

For more than a decade, this event has offered up the absolute best Blues music, food, drink and late night fun that Oxford has to offer. Top-notch performers including Wolfeagle (Trent Ayers & Candice Ivory), R.L. Boyce, Dwayne Burnside, Lightnin’ Malcolm, The “Great Effie Burt”, Larry Spark, John Primer and more will be on hand to deliver an amazing time this fall.

Everyone is invited, but space is limited so buy your tickets early to be sure you get a seat. Purchase before Sept. 5 for a chance to win two VIP tickets for the entire weekend!

For more information, call 662-202-4345, send an email to jdparkerbluesman@gmail.com or go to www.oxfordbluesfest.com today.

