Oxford’s ‘Whobilation!’ Christmas Parade Takes Place Tonight

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford’s annual Christmas Parade is tonight.

The theme for the 2023 Christmas Parade is “Whobilation! A Whoville Christmas,” based on Dr. Suess’s books, “Horton Hears a Who!” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. and start at Fifth Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square, and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

The temperature at 6:30 p.m. is expected to be around 46 degrees; however, the wind could be gusty and cause it to feel colder. Dress accordingly.

Stronger Together Oxford, Oxford’s volunteer department, is organizing the parade this year.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be LaVera Hodges, owner of L Hodges Funeral Home, and the 2023 Chamber Citizen of the Year.

Find the map of the parade route below.