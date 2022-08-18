Former Ole Miss Rebel Luke Knox Dies

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox, 22, died Wednesday. Cause of death has not been released.

Knox played tight end and linebacker while at Ole Miss. He played three seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Florida International University in the offseason.

FIU head coach and former defense coordinator coach Mike MacIntyre tweeted a statement.





On Thursday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin released a statement.

Knox came to Ole Miss in 2018-21 and redshirted in 2018, only to see action in one game as a linebacker. As a redshirt freshman, Knox recorded 10 tackles with two tackles for loss.

Last season, Knox made the move from linebacker to tight end in spring. The Brentwood, Tenn., native played in seven games.

Knox is the younger brother of the Buffalo Bills tight end and former Ole Miss Rebel Dawson Knox.