Ole Miss Prepares to Close Out Fall Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss will hold its second football scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday before classes for the fall semester begin on Monday. The Rebels open the season on Sept. 3 against Troy.

Last Saturday inside the Vaught, the Rebels held the first scrimmage since the Grove Bowl. Head coach Lane Kiffin placed great importance on that scrimmage said it reaffirmed what the coaches want to see.

“It was very similar to the first one,” Kiffin said. “From an NFL model, it’s like the last preseason game.”

Junior transfer defensive end Jared Ivey will take the field for the first time in an Ole Miss uniform after playing the last two seasons with Georgia Tech.

“[Ivey] has done a good job coming over with phenomenal length,” Kiffin said. “He has an elite pass rush combination for that length. We have been just fitting him in, and he is a young player with a bright future.”

At the start of camp, Kiffin discussed building the culture and chemistry on the team.

“I feel like it is going the right direction,” he said. “We have had some really great speakers come in and speak. They have been here before and they hung around for the day and helped.”

Kiffin added that he feels like the program is progressing well and the team has demonstrated a really good buy-in.